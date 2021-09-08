Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield made an exciting announcement on Wednesday's episode of This Morning – the ITV programme has a new project.

MORE: Holly Willoughby leaves co-star Phillip Schofield bemused in brilliant clip

Phillip began: "COVID has made us all appreciate the natural world around us and we thought that we'd like to continue that newfound appreciation by doing our little bit to help the planet."

Holly continued: "Which is why we have bought a forest! The show, not just us!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield shares annoyance at Holly Willoughby in funny clip

"It's an ancient woodland of several acres and now that we own it, it will never be built on, this is it now. This Morning has saved hundreds of trees, shrubs, bugs and wildlife all in our forest," explained Phillip.

Holly then added: "We're going to have to get a Maid Marion and Robin Hood outfit and just run through it!" A video clip was then played featuring Julia Bradbury showing off the gorgeous looking woodland, which is in a secret location, exploring the wildlife and plants that the area has to offer.

The presenters teased the news at the top of the show, with Phillip telling audiences: "Make sure you tune in at half ten as we have a big announcement, we have a new project!"

And with the new series has come some other new changes. During Monday's programme, the pair told viewers at home that after 18 months filming two metres apart from one another due to coronavirus restrictions, and guidelines set by the government, Holly and Phillip would now be distanced by one metre on the show.

MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reveal This Morning return – and it's soon

MORE: Phillip Schofield's £2m pad is nothing like his former marital home

Holly and Phillip revealed that This Morning have bought a forest to do their bit to help the planet

"We said that we had a bit of news for you. Remember this, the two metre stick that helped keep us safe for the last year and a half," began Phillip, with Holly adding: "Well goodbye to the two metre stick and hello to the one metre stick!" which prompted rapturous applause from the crew in the studio. She added: "Oh my gosh, we are so close and yet still so far."

Phillip couldn't help but poke fun at the situation, admitting to viewers: "We're just randomly making up rules here, but this seemed like a good idea," before telling his co-star: "You still can't lick me."

Holly and Phillip have been enjoying their time back on the ITV show since returning from their summer break, which saw Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond all fill in during the holidays at various points.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.