Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reveal This Morning return – and it's soon The ITV daytime favourites have enjoyed a summer break

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced their return to This Morning on Saturday – and it's sooner than you think!

The daytime TV stars have been missing from our screens for what feels like forever, but sharing their exciting news over the weekend, the duo revealed they will be back on the sofa on Monday 6 September.

MORE: Holly Willoughby looks ageless in gorgeous unseen photo

Speaking of their return to work, Phillip said: "It’s nice to have a bit of time off over the summer to catch up with friends and family and I love getting out in the garden and pouring a gin and tonic…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield explain why they still can't hug

"But I love working so I never get holiday blues. I always look forward to getting back to a new series, I’m always happy to get back to work."

Holly added: "Time with my family over the summer is the best, but I always look forward to seeing my second family back at This Morning.

"The return in September is always quite an exciting time to learn about what we've got coming up over the next year and it amazes me how the team always come up with new and fresh ideas every time."

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares insight into family life during summer break from This Morning

READ: Sad news for Phillip Schofield as ITV show 'cancelled' – report

Holly and Phillip will be back on This Morning on Monday

Some of those new ideas will include brand new filmed content with screen legend Nigel Havers who will be interviewing a host of his celebrity friends over lunch.

Newly-wed chef Clodagh McKenna will take viewers on a tour of her native Ireland, while Josie Gibson will be taking on her most extreme challenges yet.

Viewers will also see the return of Alison Hammond for Dosh On Your Doorstep, where viewers will get the chance to win extra cash prizes every day during Phillip and Holly’s first week back!

Holly and Phil are hoping to add an eleventh NTA to their trophy cabinet

Meanwhile, This Morning is up for another National Television Award, and Holly and Phillip admitted it would be extra special to win the coveted Best Daytime award this year, which they have won for ten consecutive years.

Phillip said: "With the NTAs, it’s always a big one because it’s a public vote so that’s an important one… I think this year more than ever, it really would mean a lot to the team."

Holly added: "I think this year actually, it'd mean even more like Phillip said, because it has been the most extraordinary year and everyone involved in the show worked twice as hard to ensure we could stay on air."

Watch This Morning weekdays from 10am on ITV and on ITV Hub, to vote for your NTA winners visit www.nationaltvawards.com

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.