Ben Shephard's plea for 'amazing' and 'brilliant' friend Kate Garraway

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway have been good friends for years and the father-of-two has been a shoulder to cry on for Kate during Derek Draper's health battle.

So it's not surprising that on Wednesday, Ben reached out to his nearly one million fans to ask them to vote for her ITV documentary, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, which aired earlier this year and is up for National Television Award next week.

"So incredibly proud of my amazing, brilliant, and at time bonkers friend @kategarraway and her family," he wrote, before adding, "I have lived this story with her and her strength, resilience and enduring positivity in the face of such a stark reality never fails to inspire me.

"Her documentary is up for an #NTA along with some other incredibly powerful and important films. If you can vote, that would be amazing."

Ben has been supporting her GMB co-star since Derek was admitted to hospital

Ben's fans certainly took his message on board.

"Just voted for the amazing woman Kate Garraway x," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Voted. Thanks, Ben, for this reminder. @kategarraway’s such a beautiful, fabulous lady. Xx I can't imagine how she's kept going. I wish her and Derek & kids all the very best. Both of you and Richard have made me laugh so much for over 3 decades."

Kate also took to social media on the same day to reveal she hadn't been planning on campaigning for votes, but someone had changed her mind.

Telling the sweet story on Instagram, she said: "Have been feeling very torn about asking you to vote for our documentary #FindingDerek's nomination for @officialntas tomorrow. I am very proud of it but felt I shouldn't be asking for more from you.

Derek visited GMB when Kate was participating on I'm a Celebrity...

"I have even wondered if I shouldn't go to such a sparkling event and take time away from the family who need me now more than ever. But a stranger just changed my mind! She was walking past our house & called out "hope you win". I thanked her but said I didn't think we would as so many good ones in the category & I hadn't been campaigning for votes as others have.

"She looked horrified. 'But you must' she said. My sister died from Covid damage two weeks ago. Her heart had been ruined by the virus last summer. She watched your documentary and it gave her so much hope.' It broke my heart."

She continued: "So now I am asking you to vote please - not for me but to highlight the thousands that have lost lives and livelihoods to covid, and to the thousands more that are devastated by it."