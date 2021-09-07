We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning fans have been loving having Holly Willoughby back on their screens since she and co-presenter Phillip Schofield returned to their daytime TV roles on Monday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share her on-screen outfit details with fans, Holly embraced her new sense of style as she rocked a nautical denim dress. Complete with a statement ruffled collar, waist-defining detail and chic lace trim, fans will be thrilled to learn Holly's button-down dress is a high street bargain.

Rocking the chic ensemble from Warehouse, the 40-year-old presenter teamed her denim with a pair of her signature nude heels from Steve Madden.

Holly wore her icy blonde hair in loose waves and looked radiant as she donned a glowy blushed makeup look.

Holly looked so chic in denim

"Morning Tuesday… the wonderful #miriammargolyes is on the show today… one of our absolute faves! See you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle", penned Holly, who has swapped out her usual white background for a stylish wardrobe backdrop.

Holly's effortless style was a hit with fans, who rushed to the comments to share their love for her high street find. "You look so chic as always", commented one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "That dress is beautiful! Really brightened my day."

A third fan likened Holly to a Disney character, writing: "Holly in wonderland…you look gorgeous".

The 'Holly effect' is likely to be in full swing on her dress, which has just landed in Warehouse's summer sale – retailing for just £48.30.

Denim Lace Frill Dress, £48.30, Warehouse

Holly and Phil informed This Morning viewers that after 18 months of filming two metres apart from one another, the presenting duo would now be distanced by one metre on the show.

"We said that we had a bit of news for you. Remember this, the two-metre stick that helped keep us safe for the last year and a half," began Phillip, with Holly adding: "Well goodbye to the two-metre stick and hello to the one metre stick!" which prompted rapturous applause from the crew in the studio. She added: "Oh my gosh, we are so close and yet still so far."

