Josephine Jobert has dropped a big hint about the upcoming series of Death in Paradise – and we are so excited.

The actress, who plays DS Florence Cassell in the BBC comedy-drama, shared a gorgeous video of her walking along the beach in the Caribbean with the caption: "See you soon... À bientôt," revealing that her time in Guadeloupe had come to an end – perhaps an indicaiton that production for series 11 has wrapped and will be with us very soon!

Josephine then revealed in the comments section that she had flown back home to France. A fan asked: "Wow!! So gorgeous. Did you have a safe flight back?" to which Josephine responded: "Yes. I slept a lot haha."

Another fan was also eager to know if this meant filming had wrapped, asking: "Have you finished filming S11 now? Xx", however they did not get an answer from the star.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the French actress then revealed to her followers her flight home resulted in some serious jet lag. "When the power of the jet lag hits you 4 days after returning home. Almost 3 hours of nap. I woke up 20 mins ago," she wrote alongside a selfie of her falling asleep.

Although the news of series 11 being wrapped is not confirmed, it certainly won't be long before we start hearing updates ahead of its highly-anticipated return. For the first time ever, the new series will return with a Christmas special before the season drops new episodes weekly.

The actress revealed she was jet-lagged from her flight home

As well as the festive episode, the BBC murder mystery show is bringing back a fan-favourite character, Dwayne Myers. Ralf Little, who plays DI Neville Parker in the drama, shared the news in July.

"But there is something I need to address: there have been some rumours that for series ten Danny John-Jules is going to return to play Dwayne Myers," he said while filming a video on set for social media. He added: "I need to address those rumours and let you know that it's absolutely not true whatsoever…", before panning the camera round to show Danny laid on the beach.

Ralf then joked further: "Danny John-Jules will not be returning to Death in Paradise for the Christmas special, this guy's just a good lookalike."

