Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert shares behind-the-scenes photo as she teases 'special' episode

Josephine Jobert often keeps her fans up-to-date when it comes to Death in Paradise series 11 – and more recently, the French actress, who plays DS Florence Cassell in the beloved BBC show, has got viewers even more excited for the upcoming episodes.

The star shared that she was filming a very "special" upcoming episode on her Instagram Stories recently. Posing in a makeup chair in her trailer before going to set, she teased in the caption: "Doing some hair/make up tests with this talent beauty @christelle_paints.

"For a special DIP episode story (not the Christmas one. Another.) But you'll have to wait until next year to see it. Mouahahahahaha!!"

Fans will no doubt be delighted to hear that there is plenty of exciting new content already planned for series 11. The BBC comedy-drama recently announced they would be doing a Christmas special, as well as welcoming back Danny John-Jules, who will reprise his role as Dwayne Myers for the festive episode.

Josephine revealed she's filming a special episode for series 11

Speaking during a video shared on the Death in Paradise's social media account, lead actor Ralf Little told fans: "Hello, I just wanted to give everybody an update on Death in Paradise.

"Now, we have some very exciting announcements for series 11, but before we get to it, we want to finish off our series 10 tenth-year anniversary celebrations in style, so this year we are going to have a Christmas special."

He continued: "But there is something I need to address: there have been some rumours that for series ten Danny John-Jules is going to return to play Dwayne Myers." Ralf, who plays DI Neville Parker, then joked: "I need to address those rumours and let you know that it's absolutely not true whatsoever…" before panning the camera round to show Danny laid on the beach.

