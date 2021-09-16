AJ Odudu left in 'agony' after intense Strictly rehearsal The presenter said the pain was worth it!

AJ Odudu has taken to social media to reveal her 'agony' after an intense rehearsal for Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV presenter, who is gearing up for the BBC ballroom competition's launch this weekend, shared a post on her Instagram on Wednesday explaining that she had hurt her toes, but is clearly taking to the pain in good faith!

AJ wrote in the caption: "I feel like all my toes are broken. YAAAAY! Only for you @bbcstrictly only for you." The 33-year-old also posted a video of herself in a dance studio mirror looking incredible in a blue cord training outfit, telling her followers: "Helloo, day one in the dance studio darlings!"

She added: "And, I've got a plaster on my feet already, I'm in agony! But it's really fun!" before doing a thumbs-up gesture to the camera.

The presenter, who has appeared on shows such as Big Brother's Bit on the Side, The Big Breakfast and Married at First Sight UK: Afters, is clearly hoping to do well in this year's competition and has set herself a few milestones she's wanting to hit.

Speaking to HELLO! and other press at the recent Q&A's for the upcoming series, AJ said: "We're not going to Blackpool this year, but that would have been the milestone, which is about week nine."

The presenter shared a photo from rehearsal on her Instagram

She added: "I don't want to get too ahead of myself at all. The whole cast are absolutely incredible. I am a complete novice, complete beginner, I'm definitely one of those people who think they can dance, after I've had a couple of drinks like everyone, so let's see what happens. It's a milestone being on Strictly 2021 anyway, so I already feel amazing."

Opening up about which other famous faces could be her biggest competition on the dancefloor, AJ explained: "I feel like they're all my biggest competition, they're all really famous and all very successful, they're all really fit and funny.

"Adam, for crying out loud, he's an Olympian – that is pretty stiff competition. And Ugo, have you seen these muscles? There's a lot of abs, it's abs on abs, arms and shoulders, everything the strength that those guys have. I think everyone's just amazing and really likeable and fun. I'm taking nothing for granted."

