Tom Fletcher accidentally discovered major Strictly secret before announcement The new series kicks off on 18 September

Every year when Strictly Come Dancing comes around, the cast list is kept top secret, but speaking to HELLO! and other press outlets, Tom Fletcher revealed this wasn't the case this time around.

The McFly drummer revealed that as both he and AJ Odudu are friends with Emma Willis, she discreetly hinted that they were both on the show. "Yeah, me and AJ told each other," he explained when asked about how it was let slip.

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing releases official 2021 trailer

"Emma Willis is our mutual friend, I think it was Emma that told me, I think Emma probably told her.

"You can blame Emma Willis, me and AJ were sat next to each other for about an hour and neither of us had said anything, but I think we both knew that we both knew."

Elsewhere in the interview, he joked about how seriously he was taking advice from fellow bandmate Harry Judd, who won the show back in its ninth series.

"I can't shut him up about Strictly, I haven't been able to stop him talking about Strictly for ten years," he revealed.

Emma and Tom have been friends for years

"I don't know whether I should trust his advice or if he's trying to secretly steer me in the wrong direction, because he's quite competitive, I don't know how far he wants me to go."

Tom will be one of 15 celebrities vying for the Glitterball Trophy from a heavily star-studded line-up.

He'll be competing alongside AJ, Adam Peaty, Dan Walker, Greg Wise, John Whaite, Judi Love, Katie McGlynn, Nina Wadia, Rhys Stephenson, Robert Webb, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Sara Davies, Tilly Ramsay and Ugo Monye.

The star has given fans some insight into how Strictly training is going, joking that the whole process was incredibly "easy".

The star will soon be dancing on our screens

The 36-year-old posted a selfie from his dressing room with his feet up on the desk and looking incredibly nonchalant.

In the post's caption, he joked: "Day 2 on @bbcstrictly done. No dancing yet. This is easy…"

The cast have just been paired up with their professional partners, but we won't find out who's with who until the launch show on 18 September.

But for the celebs, the hard work has now begun, and on past series, some have pulled 12-hour days in a bid to impress the judges!

