Robert Webb has revealed how he told fellow comedian and close friend David Mitchell he'd signed up to Strictly Come Dancing – and it might surprise you.

Robert, who has worked alongside David for a number of years after meeting at University in projects such as That Mitchell and Webb Look, Peep Show and Back, admitted he'd told his comedy partner long before he was supposed to and during a conversation about how the show was "joyful and engaged" but not necessarily "cool".

Speaking to HELLO! and other publications during the annual Strictly Come Dancing Q&A's, the actor began: "I told young David Mitchell a few weeks ago. Well, let's pretend it was a few weeks ago and not a few months ago, and he was absolutely delighted."

"I don't know if it's necessarily obvious because we were in Peep Show so we're associated with a slightly cool, late night Channel 4 show, but David and I have always been really quite mainstream in our hearts."

Robert and David have worked together for a number of years

He continued: "We were having a conversation about one of the 'cool people' when I told him [the news], as an example of how I'm not cool. Strictly is many things, but cool isn't the first word that springs to mind. [But] he was delighted."

Fans of Strictly are no doubt looking forward to seeing Robert take to the ballroom for the first time, particularly following his hilarious, but somehow still impressive, routine for 2009's Let's Dance for Comic Relief, which saw him come in first place after he parodied Irene Care in the Flashdance audition scene.

However, despite being crowned champion of the charity gig, Robert is hoping he'll be more prepared on Strictly. "I did enjoy Let's Dance for Comic Relief," he explained, adding: "But that first performance, the first live heat, was the first time I got through the dance without just stopping and looking at the choreographer and not knowing what to do next. This time I think you [luckily] have a bit longer to rehearse, and I have a partner."

