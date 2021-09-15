Strictly professional tests positive for COVID days ahead of launch show – details

A Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer has tested positive just days ahead of the show's launch show, it has been revealed.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing star admits they ‘threw up’ after signing up to show

The first episode, airing this Saturday, has been pre-recorded, meaning all dancers and their celebrity partners will appear together as planned.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly release official trailer - and we're excited!

Following the taping of the show, however, one of the pros tested positive, meaning they have to self-isolate for ten days.

READ: Shirley Ballas shares her thoughts on Anton Du Beke's new gig for the first time - exclusive

RELATED: Sara Davies reveals her dad's incredible link to Strictly Come Dancing - EXCLUSIVE

The pro's celebrity partner has tested negative.

A Strictly spokesperson confirmed the news but has declined to reveal who the professional dancer is. "A professional dancer has tested positive for COVID-19 however, this didn't affect the recording of the launch show which airs this Saturday," they said.

This year's Strictly lineup includes Tom Fletcher and Tilly Ramsay

"We are following government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show."

Show bosses are reportedly enforcing COVID 19 bubbles for its professional dancers, just like they did last year.

Whilst restrictions have eased since the last show, producers are keen to take all measures possible to avoid disruption to the much-loved dance contest.

As well as forming bubbles ahead of the series, the professional dancers will film most of their group routines in advance and only a limited number of guests will be allowed in the studio audience.

BBC have not revealed who the affected dancer is

Fans, along with friends and family of the celebrity contestants will be allowed back into Elstree studios to watch the live shows, but only a reduced number.

This year's celebrity line-up consists of Tom Fletcher, AJ Odudu, Katie McGlynn, Robert Webb, John Whaite, Rhys Stevenson, Sara Davies, Dan Walker, Tilly Ramsay, Greg Wise, Nina Wadia, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Adam Peaty, Judi Love, and Ugo Monye.

As for the dancers, regular stars such as Johannes Radebe, Oti Mabuse, Karen Hauer and co. will be taking part, alongside this year's newcomers Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Pryzstal and Cameron Lombard.