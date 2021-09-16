Has Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec let celebrity partner secret slip? The pairings will be revealed this Saturday

We're counting down the days until we find out this year's Strictly Come Dancing pairings, but has professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec let his secret slip?

Taking to Instagram, Janette Manrara's husband posted a picture of himself looking incredibly proud as he posed with Adam Peaty's two Olympic medals – and fans got talking very quickly!

"This is the closest I will ever get to an Olympic GOLD medal... Thank u @adam_peaty U CHAMP! #chuffed #gold #medal #goldmedal #adampeaty #olympics," he captioned the post.

One follower was quick to write: "Please say you've been partnered together?! Imagine..."

Another added: "Can't wait to see who you're partnered with this year!"

Aljaz proudly posed with Adam Peaty's gold Olympic medals

Others praised the dancer, writing: "Aaah but if they did ballroom/Latin dancing at the Olympics you definitely would."

"You've got better than two gold medals my friend... you married Janette," another cheekily remarked.

This year's pairings will be revealed this Saturday during the launch show, which has been pre-recorded, but in the meantime, Aljaz and his partner are already busy at work.

One of the professional dancers is currently self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday they headed off for their first day of rehearsals, which Aljaz documented on his Instagram Stories.

"Day one of training. I mean, Strictly is the most exciting thing in the world anyway but day one it beats it all. There's no better than day one, it's like the first day of school. I could go back.

"But it's not the first day of school for me, it's the first day of school for my dance partner. I can't wait for all of you to find out on Saturday. Until then we're going to be working hard, and get ready for the first dance," he told his followers.