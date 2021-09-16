The One Show's Angela Scanlon breaks silence following terrifying four-vehicle car crash The TV star was rushed to hospital on Wednesday

Angela Scanlon has reassured her fans she's doing well following reports she was rushed to hospital after being involved in a serious crash.

MORE: Meet Angela Scanlon's gorgeous family

The One Show guest host, 37, was in a private hire car when it collided with an ambulance and two other cars around 9:15am on Wednesday 14 September.

Fans were left worried about the star, but she has now addressed the incident on social media, revealing that "nobody was hurt" in the collision and that she was discharged from A&E yesterday evening.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Angela Scanlon breaks silence following terrifying four-vehicle car crash

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, the Irish TV personality began: "Hi! Quick one to ease some of the panic from my friends and family and anyone else who has messaged. Thank you so much.

MORE: The One Show hosts' stunning homes: Alex Jones, Christine Lampard, Matt Baker, more

MORE: Alex Jones debuts drastic hair change after baby Annie's birth

"I am absolutely fine. There was a car accident yesterday, I was in it. It looks pretty bad, nobody was hurt thankfully."

Angela continued: "We crashed into an ambulance [but] They were amazing, everyone was amazing. I did have to go to hospital as a precaution and was out yesterday evening.

Angela has reassured fans that no one was badly injured in the collision

She reiterated that she was "absolutely fine," as were the drivers. "I don't know what else to say and sorry if anyone panicked. Thank you again!" she added before she signed off the video by blowing a kiss.

MORE: Angela Scanlon's home is a bohemian dream - see inside

Angela is best known for her stints on The One Show, where she fills in for regular presenter Alex Jones. She has hosted programmes such as Your Home Made Perfect, Your Garden Made Perfect and Robot Wars.

Between 2018 and April of this year, she also fronted a BBC Radio 2 programme on Sunday mornings. Away from her busy career, Angela shares a daughter named Ruby Ellen with her tech CEO husband Roy Horgan.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.