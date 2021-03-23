Sweet Magnolias season two: everything we know so far Did you watch season one of the Netflix show?

Sweet Magnolias provided some much needed escapism when it landed on Netflix last year. The romantic drama series stars JoAnna García Swisher, Heather Headley and Jamie Lynn Spears, and is based on the novel series of the same name by Sherryl Woods.

The show tells the story of three Californian women who have been friends since childhood and all support each other through the complexities of adult life including love, family and heartbreak. Season one proved such a hit that many are wondering if season two is on the cards. Find out all we know here…

Will there be season two of Sweet Magnolias?

Yes! Sweet Magnolias will be back for more episodes. The writer of the books, Sherryl Woods responded to a fans tweet back in October 2020 that was asking if new episodes were the cards.

The novelist said in response: "Yes, we are so excited about bringing you all season 2 of #SweetMagnolias Keeping our fingers crossed that NOTHING will keep us from getting into production in Georgia in 2021. Stay tuned." However, even if all goes to plan, it's likely that fans will have to wait until 2022 for the new season to arrive.

Were you a fan of season one?

What will season two of Sweet Magnolias be about?

While we don't yet know exactly what kind of plot will follow in new episodes of Sweet Magnolias, there have been a number of hints about what fans can expect from season two. Showrunner Sheryl J Anderson told Metro Online last year: "I don't think we'd ever run out of stories between the lovely paths that Sherryl Woods laid out in the books.

"And then the added elements that we are able to bring in the TV writers' room as well. I think we could tell season after season of amazing Sweet Magnolias stories." Sheryl also confirmed that a new series would answer plenty of fans' questions after the season finale saw a dramatic twist with Maddie's (JoAnna García Swisher) son, Kyle and a mystery passenger involved in a car crash.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "I appreciate everyone's eagerness to learn who's in the car. All I can share is that the writers put a lot of thought into who's in the car, and we looked forward to the opportunity to let y'all know who it is." We'll have to wait and see…

Plans for season two are in the works

Who will appear in season two of Sweet Magnolias?

Fans can expect to see the familiar faces return for season two including JoAnna García Swisher, Brooke Elliot and Heather Headley, who play Maddie Townsend, Dana Sue Sullivan and Helen Decatur respectively.

Other names such as Chris Klein will return as Bill, Maddie's ex, and his new partner Noreen Fitzgibbon's, played by Jamie Lynn Spears.

