Tom Ellis celebrates major achievement following Lucifer finale The Netflix series' sixth and final season was released on 10 September

Tom Ellis has taken to social media to celebrate a major milestone following the release of the sixth and final season of Lucifer on Netflix.

MORE: Lucifer star's heartbreaking absence from season six finale explained

The 42-year-old actor waved goodbye to his beloved character Lucifer Morningstar this month when the smash-hit fantasy drama's last ever season landed on the streaming platform.

And now he has treated fans to a never-before-seen video from the set of the show in recognition of reaching ten million followers on Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for the sixth and final season of Lucifer

"Thank you to each and every follower for helping me hit 10 million!!!! Here's a little BTS video from Season 6 to celebrate," he captioned the clip, which shows him practising one of the finale's most impressive stunts.

MORE: See the cast of Lucifer's Instagram accounts: Tom Ellis, Lauren German and more

MORE: Lucifer's Rachael Harris talks teary goodbyes and why the success of the Netflix show is really down to fans

Many of his famous followers congratulated him on hitting the milestone, with fellow actor Harry Collett commenting: "Like a boss."

His fans were also equally as excited for the actor. One wrote: "Congrats on hitting 10 million followers! You so deserve all the love!" and another said: "Here's to many more followers! Thank you for giving us this iconic character."

A third jokingly added: "That's amazing Tom, congratulations! So like, the equivalent of entire population of Sweden basically."

The final instalment of Lucifer landed on Netflix on 10 September 2021, much to the delight of fans who have been patiently waiting to see how the series would end ever since it was announced that the show would be coming back for a surprise extra season.

Have you watched all of Lucifer season six yet?

As for Tom's future beyond Lucifer, one of his co-stars has revealed that he is already landed his next role. Speaking to HELLO! for our Spotlight feature, Rachael Harris, who plays Dr Linda, said that Tom is currently shooting a new movie titled Players in New York. The upcoming romantic comedy also stars Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and New Girl's Damon Wayans Jr.

MORE: The real reason why Lucifer is ending after six seasons

While not much is known about the new movie, last year Tom teased that he's hoping to work on something "completely different" after portraying Lucifer for so many years. He told Square Mile: "I am going to find myself in that similar territory in that people are going to expect one thing from me now.

"And I would like to surprise them and do something completely different. That's always been my thought process."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.