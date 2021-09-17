Chicago PD season nine: everything we know so far One Chicago returns to screens on Wednesday 22 September at 8/7c on NBC

Chicago PD returns - finally - after a major cliffhanger that saw Officer Kim Burgess in critical condition and Detective Hailey Upton reeling from her decision to shoot dead a suspect.

The NBC drama has been keeping viewers entertained since 2013, and fans can't wait to find out if Kim will make it through - and how the attack may affect her moving forward if she does - and if Detective Jay Halstead will say yes to Upton's proposal.

Here's everything we know so far about the next season of Chicago PD…

WATCH: One Chicago trailer hints at major devastation

What will happen in season nine of Chicago PD?

The plot of season nine remains firmly under wraps for now, however, it's clear that a large focus of the first few episodes will focus on the devastating decision by Upton to shoot dead their suspect Roy, and Detective Hank Voight's insistence that they keep quiet.

Roy was wanted for the kidnap and torture of Burgess, the murder of Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller's son, and numerous child trafficking warrants, but Upton shot him dead when she saw him reaching for Voight's gun.

Burgess will also be battling to stay alive, while Detective Adam Ruzek takes over as legal custodian of her adopted daughter Makayla.

Kim was kidnapped and attacked

Boss Derek Haas has already revealed that the second episode will be a "major crossover" with Fire and Med.

"We've already started talking about ideas for it and to do one in the vein of Infection [the franchise's 2019 three-part crossover], where it was three big episodes with all three shows represented in all three hours. That would be ideal," he told TV Line.

Fans can also expect more focus on the police reforms that Miller had attempted to put into place; the show has been praised for grappling with real life issues such as police brutality, and it's sure to continue focusing on that moving forward.

Who will return for season nine of Chicago PD?

Will Jay say yes to Hailey's proposal?

All of the cast will be back for season nine.

Although Burgess' remains in hospital in critical condition, she has appeared in promo by NBC, leaving fans with the understanding that although she may have a long road ahead of her, she should pull through.

What we do know, however, is that Chicago PD - and both its sister shows - have been notorious for keeping its cast exits under wraps and has never been afraid to write out lead characters over the years.

The show has been focusing on police brutality and the importance of reform

When will season nine of Chicago PD air?

Chicago PD will return on 22 September 2021 on NBC.

Viewers can expect to see the show as part of the network's fall line-up, and it will be placed in the middle of the network's now-iconic One Chicago night, with Chicago Med airing at 8pm EST, Chicago Fire at 9pm EST, and Chicago PD rounding the series out at 10pm PST.

