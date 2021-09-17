Exclusive: Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati teases devastating PTSD diagnosis for Kim Burgess One Chicago returns to screens on Wednesday 22 September on NBC

Chicago PD season eight ended with Marina Squerciati's Officer Kim Burgess in critical condition following a terrifying kidnapping.

Kim's life remains in the balance when season nine opens, but it seems that there is more heartbreak to come for Kim as Marina has now teased the devastating ways that the attack will affect Kim in the months to come.

"She's really affected in the beginning. Whatever she is suffering though, she's put a mask on in front of her kid, which is something we all do," Marina told HELLO! exclusively.

MORE: Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati shares rare cast picture ahead of season 9

Loading the player...

WATCH: 2021 One Chicago teaser trailer

"We want to show our kids our best selves [because] we want to make them into the best people we can. But she is fighting a darker side of herself and that's winning."

MORE: See the cast of Chicago Fire’s Instagram accounts: Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo and more

Marina added that Kim will be supported by her former fiance Detective Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Fleuger).

However, the "real challenge" will be the relationship between [Hailey] Upton and Burgess "because Upton knows Roy is dead and Burgess' PTSD is [manifesting] because she thinks Roy is still out there, waiting to get her".

Kim was left fighting for her life

In season eight, fans saw Kim battle through a tough year as she adopted her daughter Makayla. She also ended the romance with Ruzek after a series of ups and downs, but fans saw Kim name Adam the legal custodian of Makayla.

The aftermath of the attack has therefore left fans wondering if we will see more of Adam and Makayla together - and what this could mean for the future of Kim and Adam's relationship.

One Chicago returns to screens on Wednesday 22 September at 8/7c on NBC

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.