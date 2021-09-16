Chicago Fire season ten: everything we know One Chicago returns to screens on Wednesday 22 September at 8/7c on NBC

Chicago Fire season nine ended on a cliffhanger like no other but thankfully there's less than a week until our favorite Windy City firefighters return for season 10.

The NBC drama has been keeping viewers entertained since 2012, and it has not only been renewed for season ten but season 11 as well.

But will Kelly Severide and Joe Cruz escape the capsized boat we last saw them trapped on? Severide's fiance Stella Kidd was left on the docks watching in horror as Firehouse 51 realized they were unable to help. Meanwhile, Chief Boden appeared to be have taken a new job away from the firehouse, which will affect everyone more than he knows.

Here's everything we know so far about the next season of Chicago Fire...

WATCH: One Chicago trailer hints at major devastation

What will happen in season ten of Chicago Fire?

The plot of season ten remains firmly under wraps for now, however, trailers for the new season do hint at further devastation for the team, as the capsized boat Squad Three was trapped on was seen exploding in a recent clip.

Showrunner Derek Haas has also revealed that viewers can look forward to an extra special crossover episode with Chicago PD and Chicago Med.

"Hopefully, the second episode, like we've done in the past, will be a major crossover," he told TVLine.

"We've already started talking about ideas for it and to do one in the vein of Infection [the franchise's 2019 three-part crossover], where it was three big episodes with all three shows represented in all three hours. That would be ideal."

Season ten will include a special three-part crossover episode

Viewers can also expect the season's fifth episode to be somewhat special, as it marks the show's milestone 200th episode.

"We're going to start and really build towards that episode and make that one special, too," Derek teased when asked about plans.

Who will return for season ten of Chicago Fire?

After that cliffhanger finale, we're not so sure!

Although the trailers for the new season include Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer and Miranda Rae Mayo, all of their futures remain up in the air.

Kelly was left fighting for his life in the season nine cliffhanger

What we do know is that Chicago Fire - and both its sister shows - have been notorious for keeping its cast exits under wraps and has never been afraid to write out lead characters over the years.

Meanwhile, the possibility of Monica Raymund returning as Gabby Dawson has been hinted at.

"I have nothing but respect, admiration, and love for Monica Raymund, so I've kind of kept that door open at all times," showrunner Derek has previously said. "Anytime she wants to swoop in and steal our hearts again, we'd love to have her."

When will season ten of Chicago Fire air?

Chicago Fire will return on 22 September 2021 on NBC.

Viewers can expect to see the show as part of the network's fall line-up, and it will be placed in the middle of the network's now iconic One Chicago night, with Chicago Med airing at 8pm EST, Fire at 9pm EST, and PD rounding the series' out at 10pm PST.

