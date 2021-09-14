One Chicago trailer hints at major devastation for Firehouse 51 Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster!

One Chicago returns to screens in just over a week and the new trailer hints at major devastation.

Both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD ended on cliffhangers, as Squad Three found themselves trapped in a capsized boat, while Officer Kim Burgess was in critical condition after being kidnapped and tortured by a serial child trafficker.

The new trailer reveals new scenes from all three shows, and it looks like Lieutenant Matthew Casey attempts to head out to the boat to help the team - before a major explosion rocks the water.

Will Severide, Cruz, Capp and Tony make it out alive? And will Casey get caught up in the blast?

Elsewhere, Detective Adam Ruzek is seen in bits as doctors tell him that Kim has "suffered extensive injuries" and Adam tries to get to the bottom of what that means for Kim's chances of survival.

"This already has me on an emotional rollercoaster and the season hasn’t even premiered yet," commented one fan, as another added: "I cannot tell you how nervous I am for Fire, if anything bad happens I don't know what I will do after Otis as well."

"Oh my gosh you guys know how to make this dramatic," shared another.

The scenes for Med also reveal that Dr Will Halstead is welcomed back to the Emergency Department after the fallout of his decision to cover up Dr Natalie Manning's major ethics violation.

The capsized boat appears to suffer an explosion

It remains unclear what major changes will happen for Firehouse 51 in season 10.

As fans will remember, Chief Wallace Boden was given an incredible opportunity to advance his career in the season nine finale as he was offered the role of Deputy District Chief.

While it seemed that he was not keen to take on the role, at the end of the episode, viewers saw him call up Deputy Commissioner Gloria Hill, played by Nicole Brooks, to tell her his decision - a decision that viewers at home were not privy to.

Adam demands answers from the doctors

A teaser from earlier this month kicked off with the cast of Chicago Fire gathered in front of Firehouse 51 as Chief Boden says: "We'll always be a family."

The speech - and the resigned faces of the crew - hints that Boden, who heads up the team and is played by British actor Eamonn Walker, may be leaving the firehouse.

One Chicago returns to screens on Wednesday 22 September at 8/7c on NBC

