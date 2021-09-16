EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Alberto Rosende teases new romance for Gallo One Chicago returns to screens on Wednesday 22 September at 8/7c on NBC

Since joining Chicago Fire in season eight, fans have seen Alberto Rosende's firefighter Blake Gallo enjoy several firehouse romances - including an on-off romance with colleague Violet Mikami and a short-lived romance with Gianna Mackay.

However at the end of season nine, Gallo found himself impressed that he and Violet could be just friends, leaving the paramedic unhappy to realize he may be moving on even though she was joining Firehouse 51 full time.

So will these two find their way back to each other? Maybe - but Alberto thinks it may be time for Gallo to take some time for himself.

"He needs to ground himself more, and I don't know if that's with Violet or someone else," Alberto told HELLO! exclusively.

"I think some people should learn that on their own. But I do like the idea of a friendship that's forming between Violet and Gallo."

He added: "I wouldn't want Gallo to ruin that. There's the phrase, 'you shouldn't [expletive] where you eat,' and he's always at the firehouse.

"Though he has already done that... "

However, as we've seen throughout the series, many firefighters need a romantic partner who knows exactly what they are going through day in and day out.

Alberto suggests that Gallo - an impulsive daredevil - may not be able to connect with someone who doesn't love the rush as well.

"One of the things is, when you're in the firehouse your colleagues understand your lifestyle, and I am curious if someone outside that world could date someone like Gallo who calls four hours late and says 'I almost died!'" he shares.

Gallo was hired as replacement for the late firefighter Brian 'Otis' Zvonecek by Captain Matt Casey after he witnessed the candidate climbing five floors on his own to save a man.

His character has become best friends with fellow newbie firefighter, Darren Ritter, who was taken under the wing of firefighter Randall 'Mouch' McHolland after deciding to leave the CFD when he struggled to cope with a bad call.

