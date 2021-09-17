The Repair Shop's Jay Blades left emotional following incredible repair The presenter admitted he was close to tears

It's there's one thing The Repair Shop is known for, it's the tear-jerking stories that come into the workshop each week – and it seems Jay Blades is not immune to feeling emotional while watching.

The presenter, who is also fronting his new show, Jay's Yorkshire Workshop, admitted on social media that the recent episode had him close to tears, and many fans could relate.

"Good morning all," he tweeted. "Did you get a chance to see Jay's Yorkshire Workshop or the @TheRepairShop last night and what did you think, please? I watched both and my bottom lip was going, Big time."

Plenty of Jay's followers were in agreement. One person said: "Someone was definitely cutting onions... show was excellent, shining a light on community heroes and highlighting the hugely important issue of men's mental health. Bravo Jay and the team."

Another wrote: "As ever, both were a wonderful watch. The premise of the Yorkshire Workshop is such a brilliant one: seeing unsung heroes - of which there are many across the country - being deservedly honoured, as well as following the amateurs going on their own journeys. Humbling."

Jay presents The Repair Shop and Jay's Yorkshire Workshop

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: "Very emotional listening to the guys building the chair. Just like you & them I've overcome personal battles & learned that it's OK for guys to show feelings," as a fourth said: "I cried happy and sad tears, I wish there was more kindness in the world xx."

Jay's Yorkshire Workshop sees the craftsman and three experts, Ciaran, Isabelle and Saf, take on the task of building a bespoke piece of furniture to thank members of the public who have been nominated as local heroes.

The 51-year-old is particularly proud of the programme and what it represents. He told Radio Times: "Because I've experienced it and met the people who are involved in it, it's just the best fairytale. Even Disney could not write a fairytale as good as this, I guarantee. Wait until you see it."

