Will Kirk's fans line up his next role after recent post The Repair Shop presenter sparked a brilliant reaction from fans

Will Kirk has a very loyal following and it seems he has a great relationship with his fans.

After The Repair Shop favourite shared a photo of himself wearing an eye-catching jacket while partying at a friend's festival this weekend, many couldn't help suggesting he should be on the West End stage!

MORE: Where is The Repair Shop filmed and can you visit?

The woodwork craftsman could be seen in the multi-coloured jacket and some face glitter as he wrote in the caption: "Didn't go to a festival this year, but enjoyed this one in my friends garden instead," which prompted his followers to compare him to Joseph from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Kirk's incredible repair leaves guest in tears

One person quipped in the comments: "Never knew you would be staring in Joseph in the West End!? Looks like you had fun!!" A second wrote: "Aren't you on at The London Palladium at the minute!?!" while a third simply put: "Love the jacket, Joseph."

Meanwhile, Will joined in on the fun and responded to a fan's comment which featured the lyrics: "I close my eyes, draw back the curtain," with a string of laughing-face emojis.

The TV presenter has also been enjoying some down-time away from his recent stints on The Repair Shop, Morning Live and Celebrity Masterchef with his new wife, Polly, following their nuptials last month.

MORE: Will Kirk's fellow The Repair Shop expert played sweet role in wedding

MORE: Will Kirk's latest honeymoon snap sparks confusion among fans

We love Will's eye-catching jacket!

The couple finally tied the knot on Friday 6 August 2021, after being forced to postpone their wedding last year amid the pandemic. Will confirmed the exciting news to his Instagram followers by sharing some gorgeous photos from the beautiful ceremony to his grid.

Captioning the loved-up snaps, Will wrote: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."

Many of Will's Repair Shop co-stars who attended the bash included Jay Blades, Suzie Fletcher and Kirsten Ramsay. Following the wedding, Will and Polly headed off on a gorgeous honeymoon on the Greek island, Mykonos.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.