Strictly Come Dancing fans say the same thing about show's 'historic' pairing We can't wait!

Strictly Come Dancing has made history with its first all-male partnership in Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and fan-favourite pro Johannes Radebe.

And it's clear that fans were thrilled, as they all took to Twitter to rave about the pairing. Many were saying the same thing, as several described themselves as "over the moon" – and so are we.

One wrote: "I am over the moon that @jojo_radebe and #JohnWhaite are partnered in #Strictly This is gonna be Gooood! #StrictlyComeDancing," and a second said: "Over the moon that John Whaite is paired with @jojo_radebe #Strictly."

The pairing already seems to have legions of fans online, as one wrote: "To see @jojo_radebe and John Whaite partnered together just fills my heart with a lot of love, going to be rooting for them every single week."

Another added: "@jojo_radebe and #JohnWhaite is the pairing I never knew I needed. Absolutely belting! Crossed fingers #scd #strictly."

Before the launch show, John spoke of his hopes that he would be partnered with Johannes, who has danced with Catherine Tyldesley and Caroline Quentin in the past.

"I really want Johannes," he told HELLO! and other press outlets, adding: "I think it's going to have to be Johannes, Graziano, Aljaz or Kai. But I hope it is Johannes because I think it'll be really important for him to have the first all-male couple."

John will be among the many celebs hoping to lift the Glitterball

The baker and presenter continued: "I think it'll be a really powerful message as well. That's not to say in the future it has to be two gay men, it could be two straight men, but I think for the first one it'll be really important for it to be? Johannes. But I'd be happy to dance with anyone!"

John, 32, also opened up about the qualities he'd be looking for in a partner, admitting he'd need someone who would tell him when to stop. "I think I just need someone who is compassionate, empathetic but who won't tolerate laziness.

"Because I will be doing 12 hours a day, I want to put my heart and soul into it and I need a partner who will let me be obsessed with it, but also someone who will say 'You need to just stop', because I don't have an off switch. I'm like a Duracell bunny."

