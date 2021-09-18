Dan Walker says he has his own version of the Strictly 'curse' – but it's not what you think The TV presenter is gearing up for the launch this weekend

Dan Walker has opened up about taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing while juggling two others jobs – hinting the heavy workload might be his "curse" on the show.

Chatting to HELLO! and other press during a recent Q&A for the new series, the BBC Breakfast presenter explained how he's determined to not let his busy schedule get in the way of him getting through the competition each week.

"Having watched the programme for a long time, I know that everybody does things differently," he began, adding: "Some people give up their jobs for three months, some people move to London and concentrate on the programme fully."

He continued: "I don't quite know how it's going to work with three o'clock starts at the beginning of the week and I'm also doing the NFL show [on a] Friday, so I've got two jobs plus Strictly to do.

"I'll fit the training in where I can, I'm determined to not go out of the competition for not trying hard enough. That might be my curse, but I will definitely do as much training as I possibly can around other stuff. [But] I think not doing 100 per cent Strictly stuff gives you a good bit of perspective on normal life which is probably important."

Dan will juggle two other jobs while competing on the programme

The broadcaster also opened up during the chat about how his three children played a sweet part in him signing up for the ballroom competition. "[My kids are] 14, 12 and 10, and they sat me down at Christmas and said 'Dad if you ever get asked again we'd really love you to do it.'" he explained.

"I've done a lot of telly that I wanted to do for a long time and anyone who's got kids that age will know it's rare to do something that your kids are fully invested in. So they're really excited and that was a big part of it really.

"And they've only ever asked me to do two shows, Saturday Mash Up and this, and I did Saturday Mash Up in the summer, and here we are!"

