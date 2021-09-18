Tess Daly stuns fans in white jumpsuit for sparkling Strictly launch show Strictly Come Dancing is back!

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens as of Saturday night - and though we can't wait for the competition to get started, we're itching to see all the sparkly fashion, too!

Tess Daly did not disappoint with her look for Saturday's launch show, looking incredible in a white jumpsuit from Karen Millen with a matching pair of shoes from Dune and her hair styled flowing dowqn her shoulders.

The star was dressed as always by her loyal fashion stylist James Yardley for the show, and posted her look to Instagram on the night.

WATCH: The official trailer for Strictly 2021

She shared a clip on Instagram in the glittery studios and wrote: "It's that time again! See you at 7:45 @BBCStrictly Good luck to the class of 2021!"

Of course, co-host Claudia Winkleman looked beautiful too, wearing a stylish black dress.

Gorgeous!

No doubt fans are thrilled that the latest series of Strictly is here, which features a stellar celebrity line-up. The full cast of contestants includes: AJ Odudu, Katie McGlynn, Robert Webb, John Whaite, Rhys Stevenson, Sara Davies, Dan Walker, Tilly Ramsay, Greg Wise, Nina Wadia, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Adam Peaty, Judi Love, and Ugo Monye.

Tess sure knows how to tease her fashion fans, however, since she gave some sneak-peaks of her wardrobe fittings ahead of the show - before revealing that she wouldn't share any outfits that had actually made the show.



Tess shared an outfit from her fittings

Modelling a gorgeous metallic jumpsuit, she wrote on Instagram: "We're 3 looks in and this little number might not be making the cut but she was too sparkly not to share."

On Wednesday, she shared another snapshot from her dressing room, which showed four pairs of bejewelled heeled shoes and plenty of feathers, sequins and colour on the wardrobe rail behind them.

"2 days to go and all I'm seeing is sparkles... #StrictlyComeDancing," she wrote. Strictly is back, and all is right with the world!