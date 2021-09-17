Strictly's John Whaite wants to be paired with this pro for important reason The presenter is going to part of the first all-male partnership

John Whaite has revealed there's one professional dancer in particular he'd like to be paired up with for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Bake Off star, who is set to be a part of the BBC ballroom competition's very first all-male partnership, told HELLO! and other publications at a recent Q&A it would be "important" for him to be partnered with this pro for an important reason.

"I really want Johannes," he began, adding: "I think it's going to have to be Johannes, Graziano, Aljaz or Kai. But I hope it is Johannes because I think it'll be really important for him to have the first all-male couple."

The baker and presenter continued: "I think it'll be a really powerful message as well. That's not to say in the future it has to be two gay men, it could be two straight men, but I think for the first one it'll be really important for it to be? Johannes. But I'd be happy to dance with anyone!"

John, 32, also opened up about the qualities he'd be looking for in a partner, admitting he'd need someone who would tell him when to stop. "I think I just need someone who is compassionate, empathetic but who won't tolerate laziness.

The celebrity pairings will be announced on this weekend's launch show

"Because I will be doing 12 hours a day, I want to put my heart and soul into it and I need a partner who will let me be obsessed with it, but also someone who will say 'You need to just stop', because I don't have an off switch. I'm like a Duracell bunny."

The former champion of the Great British Bake Off opened up about how important it was for the BBC competition to show a male partnership for the first time.

Speaking about the historical news, the presenter and chef said on BBC Radio Two: "It's an honour. When they asked me if I'd be interested I just bit their hand off… to see two men and two women dancing together… it's about intimacy and respect. In our society men are conditioned not to open up and be emotional and I think it'll help with that… I don't think it's sunk in!"

