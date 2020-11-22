Strictly's fourth celebrity leaves after surprise dance-off Strictly Come Dancing is keeping us on our toes!

Caroline Quentin became the fourth celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

The actress, who was second from bottom on the leaderboard, landed in the dance-off with her partner Johannes Radebe following their fireman-themed Cha Cha to Fontella Bass' Rescue Me.

Caroline was joined by EastEnders star Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, which was a surprise as the pair had impressed judges with a Salsa to Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor.

DJ Clara Amfo, meanwhile, had the lowest score on Saturday but was saved by the viewers' vote.

After both couples in the dance-off performed again, the judges gave their verdicts. Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Maisie and Gorka.

He said: "I absolutely love both couples, but for me, one couple was outstanding and danced as though their lives depended on it and that couple I would like to save, Maisie and Gorka."

Temporary judge Anton Du Beke agreed, saying: "Well I thought both couples danced beautifully. "I think they are beautiful couples [and] danced fabulous routines.

Caroline bid a fond farewell to the BBC show

"One couple was a bit cleaner than the other couple, there was a couple of mistakes in there. So the couple I would like to save are Maisie and Gorka."

Head judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have chosen to save Maisie and Gorka.

After the decision, the show's co-host Tess Daly asked Caroline if Strictly had allowed her to fulfil her childhood dream of becoming a dancer.

Caroline replied: "Yeah, in a way slightly more than that because I have had the honour and privilege of working with some of the greatest dancers this country has ever known.

Maisie Smith was in the dance-off for the second week running

"I mean, I really believe it, I think they are absolutely fantastic. But of course, my greatest gift coming on this show is this man."

Johannes also gushed about his partner, saying: "Oh my gosh, what a woman, thank you, thank you again, thank you, thank you, thank you.

"I don’t know what to say, because it was a beautiful one, I had a beautiful journey with you, thank you my darling, thank you."

