The Crown sweeps Emmy awards as Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson win Congrats to The Crown!

Netflix drama The Crown swept the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, winning seven awards including all four acting awards for drama series.

Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies all picked up awards, and the show also won outstanding drama series.

It was Gillian who was first up to accept her award, appearing live from London where the cast of The Crown were celebrating the evening.

The Crown star won the award for best supporting actress in a drama, and she paid an emotional tribute to her best friend Connie Freiberg as she accepted her Emmy Award on Sunday night.

"I want to say thank you to Peter Morgan for creating this role and to Netflix for everything, everything," she shared.

"But I really want to dedicate this award to a woman who was my manager for 20 years, Connie Freiberg, who believed in me when no one else would and believed I had talent when I didn't even think that I had talent; who always advised me to take the high road; who was one of the best friends that I've ever had in my life and who wore the same dress five years running to every award show three times a year that we went to.

"So fashion before anybody knew that it was cool. Connie, I love you! This is for you! Thank you!"

Gillian thanked her best friend in her speech

Gillian stars in the Netflix drama as Britain's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. She beat Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale), Emerald Fennell (The Crown), Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country) and Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale) to take home the award.

Olivia was near to tears as her name was announced, admitting she "would have put money on [this] not happening".

"What an extraordinary end to this extraordinary journey with this lovely family. I loved every second of it and I can't wait to see what happens next."

"I wish my dad was here to see this," she said. "So, I lost my daddy during COVID and he would have loved all of this."

Olivia praised Michaela Coel in her speech

She ended the speech by shouting out her fellow nominee Michaela Coel, shouting: "Also Michaela, [expletive] yeah!"

She beat Uzo Aduba (In Treatment), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Mj Rodriguez (Pose) and Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country).

"I'm an absolute wreck," said Josh, who won best actor in a drama series as Prince Charles, calling the show "the most rewarding two years of my life" and thanking his family and girlfriend for their patience.

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Billy Porter (Pose) and Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) were all also up for the award.

Josh won best supporting actor

Tobias took home the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role as the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

He was not present for the award show, so presenter Kerry Washington accepted the honor on his behalf.

Elsewhere, The Queen's Gambit won outstanding limited series, and Ted Lasso picked up outstanding comedy series.

