RuPaul Charles makes Emmys history with Drag Race win

RuPaul Charles made history on Sunday as he now has the most Emmys of any Black artist with 11 total statues.

The host of iconic competition reality show RuPaul's Drag Race was joined by two queens - Gottmik and Symone - as well as fellow judge Michelle Visage as they accepted the award for the Outstanding Competition Program.

"Thanks to all our lovely children on our show from around the world," RuPaul, 60, said while accepting the award.

Ru thanked his "children around the world"

"They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you."

"And for you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you," he added. "We are waiting for you, baby! Come on to mama Ru! Thank you so much! Thank you!"

RuPaul's Drag Race launched in 2009 and now has franchises in Australia, New Zealand and the U.K, as well as several spin-offs including All Stars and Untucked.

Ru on the red carpet with Michelle, Gottmik and Symone

Last week, Ru tied cinematographer Donald A. Morgan as the most-awarded Black artist when he won the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, marking his tenth award.

He's won the category across six consecutive years.

RuPaul's Drag Race beat out The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef and The Voice in the Outstanding Competition Program category.

The show has been running since 2009

British star Michaela Coel also made history as she become the first black women to win the Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series award at the Emmys; she dedicated it to survivors of sexual abuse.

Elsewhere, The Crown and Ted Lasso swept the show, with the Netflix drama picking up seven awards on the night, and the comedy series four.

Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies picked up all four acting awards, and the show also won Outstanding Drama Series.

