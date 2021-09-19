Ahad Sanwari
Check out the big winners at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards with constant updates as each winner is announced
This year's Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here! The star-studded event is taking place tonight at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.
MORE: 11 excellent shows you definitely haven’t watched yet
While this year's Emmys may not be completely virtual, it still will be a quieter affair, with reduced attendance in light of continuing pandemic restrictions.
But this time, at least we'll have some actual stage appearances and red carpet highlights guaranteed!
We walked into this year's ceremony with the shows Ted Lasso, The Crown, and The Handmaid's Tale racking up the most nominations, with Ted Lasso getting 13 and the other two picking up 11 apiece.
Check out the list of winners at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards below as they update live...
WATCH: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunite for Emmys appearance
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
The Handmaid's Tale is one of the night's big favorites
Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Outstanding Drama Series:
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
PEN15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited Series:
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown) - WINNER
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)
The Crown is the ceremony's most nominated drama
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Gillian Anderson (The Crown) - WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) - WINNER
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) - WINNER
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Thomas Brodie Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown) - WINNER
Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)
Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown) - WINNER
Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)
Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
AppleTV+'s Ted Lasso was the most nominated comedy of the night
Outstanding Competition Program:
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Special (Live):
Celebrating Amreica - An Inauguration Night Special
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded):
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne's American Utopia
8:46 - Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square - WINNER
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.