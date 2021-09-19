The 2021 Emmy Awards winners (LIVE UPDATES) Who's bringing the trophies home this year?

This year's Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here! The star-studded event is taking place tonight at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

While this year's Emmys may not be completely virtual, it still will be a quieter affair, with reduced attendance in light of continuing pandemic restrictions.

But this time, at least we'll have some actual stage appearances and red carpet highlights guaranteed!

We walked into this year's ceremony with the shows Ted Lasso, The Crown, and The Handmaid's Tale racking up the most nominations, with Ted Lasso getting 13 and the other two picking up 11 apiece.

Check out the list of winners at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards below as they update live...

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

The Handmaid's Tale is one of the night's big favorites

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Drama Series:

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

PEN15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Series:

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown) - WINNER

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

The Crown is the ceremony's most nominated drama

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) - WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) - WINNER

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) - WINNER

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Thomas Brodie Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown) - WINNER

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown) - WINNER

Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

AppleTV+'s Ted Lasso was the most nominated comedy of the night

Outstanding Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Special (Live):

Celebrating Amreica - An Inauguration Night Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded):

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne's American Utopia

8:46 - Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square - WINNER

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

