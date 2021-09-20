Why isn't the cast of The Crown at the 2021 Emmy Awards? Well, they're there, but kind of?

The 2021 Emmy Awards have already proven to be quite the return to live shows for television's biggest night, as many stars arrived on the red carpet to show off their best fashions.

MORE: The Crown season five: Has Prince Philip’s close friend Penny Knatchbull been cast?

However, many were still not in attendance as restrictions weren't fully lifted at the ceremony. And the absentees included a vast majority of the cast of The Crown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Corrin reacts to Prince Harry's response to The Crown

The awards show darling was nominated for a whopping 11 awards on the night, tied with The Handmaid's Tale for the most for a drama series.

But most of the nominated bunch will be appearing for the ceremony virtually, accepting their awards through the magic of technology from London.

MORE: The Crown's Olivia Colman stuns in chic all-velvet look

Josh O'Connor, who is nominated for his performance as Prince Charles, was the only one attending in-person at L.A. Live, where he mentioned to red carpet host Karamo Brown that the rest of the cast wouldn't be present.

Josh O'Connor was the only one of The Crown's main cast in attendance

When asked about his experience playing the monarch, Josh mentioned how strange the night was going to be, saying, "They (the cast) are all in London right now, so it's strange being here alone."

He even described the red carpet as "eerily quiet" compared to the Met Gala from the previous week, which he attended as well.

MORE: The Crown series five: everything we know so far

MORE: The Crown season five: see first look at Prince Charles and Diana

The rest of the cast will tune into the Emmys from the Netflix Primetime Emmys Celebration special hosted in London as they continue to work on the show's fifth season and maintain safety precautions.

Emma Corrin tuned into the Emmys from London with the rest of the show's cast

The show's 11 nominations entering the ceremony is the most they've ever accrued for a single season, with seven of those just for the actors themselves.

The show is predicted to be one of the night's big winners, but they'll be facing tough competition in the drama categories from the likes of Bridgerton, The Handmaid's Tale, Lovecraft Country, and The Mandalorian, among others.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.