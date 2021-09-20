Sam Heughan celebrates incredible achievement – and fans react

Sam Heughan has reason to celebrate. The Outlander actor, who is best known for portraying fan-favourite character Jamie Fraser in the show, took to social media over the weekend to share some very exciting news regarding his business venture, Sassenachs Spirits.

"What incredible timing! We are honored (delighted!!) to announce that: @sassenachspirits 'Spirit of Home' won a Double Gold medal at the 2021 @nywscomp," he revealed. "It's our first win while The Sassenach is in stock. Humbled, grateful and happy to be sharing with you!"

It seems Sam's followers were equally thrilled for the TV star's award success. One person said: "This is awesome. Congratulations." Another wrote: "So pleased for you", as a third commented: "Much deserved! Congratulations on working your tail off and being rewarded for it!"

Meanwhile, a well-known face also shared their excitement in the comments section. Tom Ellis, star of Lucifer, wrote: "Cheers buddy!!!!!"

It seems the positive news has been in abundance for the actor. Sam shared recently that he would be making an appearance at an Outlander convention, after missing out for "so long". The 41-year-old said he would be making an appearance at the Wizard World event in Chicago on 16 October.

Alongside a photo of himself in character as Jamie, Sam wrote in the caption: "So excited!! It's been so loooooong! See you all soon in Chicago! @wizardworld" followed by a string of heart-eye emojis.

The special convention will be a dream come true for US based Outlander fans. The event's Instagram offered a few more details on what to expect.

Organisers wrote in the caption: "Meet Outlander's own @samheughan when he rides into Chicago on October 16th! Fans have the opportunity to pick and choose their Sam Heughan experience with this event! From Meet and Greets, to Autographs, Photo Ops, and more! Please see site for full details on available packages starting Monday!"

