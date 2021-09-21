Outlander star Caitriona Balfe gives update on ‘twisted’ season six What more can the Fraser family go through at this point?!

Caitriona Balfe has opened up about what to expect from Outlander season six, and has admitted that there will be a seriously “twisted” narrative. We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait!

Chatting to Entertainment Weekly about what to expect from the show, which will air in early 2022 and completed filming earlier this year, the Belfast actress said: "Outlander does baddies and villains quite well.”

She spoke about the Christie family, who are set to join Fraser’s Ridge in the new series, bringing plenty of drama with them. “[The Christies] aren't your typical villains, which is great and refreshing,” she said. “Claire and Malva build a great relationship and bond. It’s very destabilising for Claire. It's a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in.”

Speaking about her role as Malva, Jessica Reynolds said: "She's kind of in awe of Claire... she's heard so much about Jamie and she expects him to be the hero of her story then she sees the woman and she's like, 'Oh no, I'm more interested in her.'

Are you looking forward to the return of the Fraser family?

“We start off with her as an innocent, eager to learn, world in front of her [girl], and to become a woman like Claire... then lots of stuff gets in the way."

For those who are curious - and warning, spoiler alert for those who don’t read the books - the novel series already has details on what to expect from the Christie family. In the novels, Malva arrives at Fraser's Ridge with her father and brother, and becomes Claire's apprentice.

However, things take a dangerous turn after it is revealed that Malva is pregnant - and she claims that Jamie is the father. She is murdered soon after, with Claire finding her, who is then charged with the crime, but Tom Christie takes the blame, despite being innocent, telling Claire that Malva had previously tried to poison both him and Claire.

It is finally revealed that Malva's brother Allan was the true father of Malva's unborn child, who himself is killed by Ian.

