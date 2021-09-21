Comedian Joan Rivers to be played by WandaVision star in limited series We can't wait!

Kathryn Hahn, the Emmy-nominated star of Marvel's WandaVision, has been tapped to star as Joan Rivers in a new limited series.

Joan paved the way for a new generation of funny women after finding fame in the 1960s on Johnny Carson's The Tonight Show.

In 1986 she launched her own show, The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers, on Fox, leading to a bitter rivalry between Joan and former friend Johnny.

The Comeback Girl, a Showtime production, will be set during the aftermath of the cancellation of The Late Show, which came following the death of Joan's husband Edgar Rosenberg’s by suicide.

"Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne…and then it all fell apart," reads the synopsis.

"THE COMEBACK GIRL is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon."

Kathryn Hahn will play Joan in the years after her husband's death by suicide

Joan died at age 81 on September 4, 2014 after a week on life support after she stopped breathing and suffered a cardiac arrest during surgery on her vocal cords.

In a statement, her daughter Melissa Rivers said: "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my mother, Joan Rivers.

"She passed peacefully at 1:17pm surrounded by family and close friends. My son and I would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Mount Sinai Hospital for the amazing care they provided for my mother.

Joan found fame in the 1960s and launched her own show in 1986

"Cooper and I have found ourselves humbled by the outpouring of love, support, and prayers we have received from around the world. They have been heard and appreciated.

"My mother’s greatest joy in life was to make people laugh. Although that is difficult to do right now, I know her final wish would be that we return to laughing soon."

A pioneer, Joan's confrontational, confessional, and often aggressive comedic style riled many but provided a pathway for other female stand-ups to emerge and go toe-to-toe with male comics.

