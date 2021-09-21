Tracy Spiridakos shares behind-the-scenes snap ahead of Chicago PD season nine We can't wait!

Tracy Spiridakos has shared a brilliant behind-the-scenes snap of her and Chicago PD co-star Jesse Lee Soffer, riffing on a meme of fans waiting for the show's return.

The pic shows Tracy, who stars as Detective Hailey Upton, and Jesse (Detective Jay Halstead) relaxing on a river bank, with Tracy laying back against the rocks and Jesse perched on a rock.

Taken during a break in filming, both are in character with Jesse wearing his firearm.

WATCH: One Chicago trailer hints at major devastation

"Waiting for the Chicago PD premier like…" Tracy captioned the post, and fans were quick to respond, with many admitting that they cannot wait for season nine, and one commenting: "Yes literally."

"We are not so calm waiting for the premiere, I promise!!!" shared one fan as another added: "Welcome back darling."

At the end of season eight, fans saw Upton propose to Halstead in the wake of shooting dead a suspect.

Tracy and Jesse captured behind the scenes

The plot of season nine remains firmly under wraps for now, however, it's clear that a large focus of the first few episodes will focus on that devastating decision by Upton to shoot dead their suspect Roy, and Detective Hank Voight's insistence that they keep quiet.

Roy was wanted for the kidnap and torture of Burgess, the murder of Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller's son, and numerous child trafficking warrants, but Upton shot him dead when she saw him reaching for Voight's gun.

Will Jay say yes to Hailey's proposal?

Burgess will also be battling to stay alive, while Detective Adam Ruzek takes over as legal custodian of her adopted daughter Makayla.

Viewers can expect to see the show as part of the network's fall line-up, and it will be placed at the end of the network's now-iconic One Chicago night, with Chicago Med airing at 8pm EST, Chicago Fire at 9pm EST, and Chicago PD rounding the series out at 10pm PST.

