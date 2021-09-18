Exclusive: New Chicago Med star Kristen Hager teases love triangles and conflict One Chicago returns to screens on Wednesday 22 September at 8/7c on NBC

Chicago Med fans will meet two new doctors when season seven premieres - and one of them may cause conflict in the ED.

Kristen Hager will be joining the show as Dr Stevie Hammer, "a young woman who fought hard to overcome a difficult childhood to become the person she is today."

She also already has ties to the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center because she went to medical school with Dr Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss).

"There’s a competitive dynamic between the two of them - she was first [in college] and he wasn’t, and they are always trying to prove the other wrong," Kristen told HELLO!

She also teased a romance for the new doctor, hinting at a potential love triangle because they "always make for good TV".

As for whether Dr Hammer will be causing drama in the ED, Kristen shares that she "is scrappy and vocal, and she would more certainly be a fighter [rather] than a peacemaker".

Stevie will be bringing conflict to the ED

"Stevie had a tough childhood and had to work extra hard to get where she is, so has a lot to prove," Kristen adds.

"But she also keeps a lot of her past private and that will come into play throughout the season."

Season seven has been kept mostly under wraps, although the first trailer revealed that Halstead has been welcomed back into the ED after Dr Natalie Manning's confession that she was the one who stole the trial drugs.

Kristen Hager and Guy Lockard are joining the show

As for what else fans can expect, Dr Ethan Choi just about pulled through his surgery, and will surely now face months of physical therapy.

Dr Archer's methods will also need to be pulled into focus; both Ethan and Will have had issues with the doctor, but neither has yet told their boss, Sharon Goodwin.

Maggie will have to battle with student doctor Vanessa discovering that Maggie is her biological mother, and her fears that she was shown favoritism.

