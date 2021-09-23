Young Royals: Netflix confirms future of fan favourite drama 

After months of waiting, fans of the new Netflix series Young Royals finally got the answer that they were looking for about season two! The streaming platform’s official Twitter account shared the very exciting news that the show would be back for a second instalment, and we can’t wait!

The tweet read: “NEWS: Young Royals ~will~ return for a second season in 2022,” and naturally, fans were delighted. One person wrote: “I’M SCREAMING, I’M SO HAPPY,” while another added: “SOOOO READYYYYYYY I'll see Wilhelm again.. Simoonnnn,” while a third tweeted: “This made my day!!! The best freaking show ever.”

So what is all the fuss about? The Swedish show follows a disgraced prince, Wilhelm, who reluctantly is forced to go to boarding school by his family after getting into a fight at a club. While there, he meets a local teenager, Simon, with whom he shares an instant connection - despite the pressure from his family to in-keep with royal tradition.

Are you looking forward for season two?

We will be treated to plenty of royalty-based drama in 2022, and The Crown season five will also be released on Netflix with an all-new starring cast including Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville and Jonny Lee Miller.

Olivia was near to tears as her name was announced, admitting she "would have put money on [this] not happening”. She said: ”What an extraordinary end to this extraordinary journey with this lovely family. I loved every second of it and I can't wait to see what happens next. I wish my dad was here to see this. So, I lost my daddy during COVID and he would have loved all of this."

