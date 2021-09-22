Call the Midwife’s future in doubt after losing studio to Netflix We hope they find somewhere else to film soon!

Call the Midwife’s future is in doubt after it has been revealed that Netflix has leased the studio space where the hugely popular BBC show is based. Neal Street Productions, which makes the hit show, has been asked to vacate Longcross Studios following filming for season 11, leaving the show’s future in doubt as they will have to find a new home while filming seasons 12 and 13.

MORE: Pregnant Helen George looks glowing in chic floral maxi during Chelsea Flower Show visit with Jack Ashton

Luckily, the show has already been commissioned until 2024, and a spokesperson for the production company told The Times: “Call the Midwife series 11 is currently filming at Longcross Studios and the adjacent Barrowhills complex. There are ongoing conversations between Neal Street Productions and Netflix about how to continue filming future series at the studio complex.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife's Megan Cusack stars in new campaign against domestic violence

“Making Call The Midwife for the BBC and its loyal fans is a priority for the production team. ” The BBC added: “Call the Midwife is a hugely popular show and we are sure any issues will be resolved.”

We hope they find somewhere else soon!

The show has been filmed at Longcross Studios since season three, so we hope they manage to find somewhere else soon! In the meantime, fans were recently thrilled when the show’s creator, Heidi Thomas, hinted that Miranda Hart’s fan favourite character Chummy might be making a comeback.

MORE: 7 things you didn't know about Call the Midwife

MORE: 8 stars who left Call the Midwife and why

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Heidi said: "I still hope that one day we will come back to Chummy.” In the show, Chummy left Nonnatus House in series four to work in a different mother and baby unit. Miranda herself has spoke about the prospect of returning one day. "Maybe Chummy can come back in the next series an enlightened, crazed 60s hippy, having an affair with Paul McCartney," she previously told the Mirror.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.