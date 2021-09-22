We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christine Quinn has spoken out about the alleged feud between her and Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald.

The reality star, who recently launched her own makeup collection with Ciaté London, was chatting to HELLO! this week when she addressed the falling out.

MORE: Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is giving us major Kate Middleton vibes in her gingham dress

"Mary and I, I feel like we get along pretty well," the mum-of-one began. "You know, for the purposes of the show things are definitely amped up. But Mary and I were texting the other day, we have a mutual friend Nicole who lost a dog and, you know, we're very cordial."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Quinn responds to claims the show is fake

She continued: "I think for headline purposes things get amped up a little bit, but at the end of the day we're a family. There's no negative animosity towards each other, it's just on the show we like to get into it and have fun, but at the end of the day we're still all really close."

The reality star's comments come after Mary hinted there had been a falling out between them on her Instagram Stories recently.

Mary, who also works as a realtor for the Oppenheim Group, was taking part in a Q&A when she was asked if she is still friends with Christine. "I can't give too much away, but will say we aren't as close as we used to be," she said, adding: "Gonna have to watch S4 & S5 to see why!"

MORE: Mary Fitzgerald spills secrets about Selling Sunset seasons four and five

MORE: Christine from Selling Sunset's bright tie-dye robe has the sweetest detail

Christine was known for her bold looks on the Netflix show

Christine was known and adored for her sassy attitude and bold fashion statements on the Netflix series. Chatting to HELLO!, Christine explained: "People either love me or hate me! But for me, it's about being authentic and genuine. That's what I'm known for in everyday life and on the show, because I want to be as transparent as I can."

She continued: "On Selling Sunset I'm portrayed as 'the villain', and people look at it like it's a bad thing. I really wanted to embrace it in this collection and show my two sides."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.