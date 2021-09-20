Francesca Shillcock
Season three of Sex Education is finally here – but if you've already binged, here's some more shows to add to your list…
Finished all eight episodes of Sex Education season three already? If you're anything like us, you probably spent your weekend binging it in one sitting and are now on the lookout for your next watch.
Luckily, Netflix has some more fantastic options for you to get stuck into. Sex Education is adored for its fantastic storylines, witty one-liners and the occasional racy scene, and the titles below are no different.
So look no further as these five shows are sure to fill the Sex Education-shaped hole in your life...
Young Royals
Prestigious boarding school Hillerska might be a far cry from state school Moordale High, but it’s not without its own fair share of drama. Prince Wilhelm enrols at his new school with the hope of living a life of freedom and self-exploration away from his royal obligations, but finds himself at a fork in the road when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne. Will he chose love or duty?
Grand Army
Another show about a group of underestimated teenagers is Grand Army. Five students at the largest high school in Brooklyn seek to change their future for the better as they fight to "succeed, survive and break free". Count us in for this one.
Elite
Production for the fifth series of popular drama Elite is reportedly well underway, so there's never been a better time to catch up. The drama tells the story of students at a private school in Spain, whose lives are turned upside down after a murder.
Trinkets
Sex Education was hailed for championing outsiders who spent most of their time trying to fit in and Trinkets has a similar tale. Three teenage girls, Elodie, Moe and Tabitha, meet after all attending the same mandated Shoplifters Anonymous meeting and form an unlikely friendship.
On their friendship journey, they find strength in each other as they navigate the age-old dilemma of trying to blend in while longing to stand out.
Insatiable
Alyssa Milano, Dallas Roberts and Debby Ryan all appear in this "dark, twisted revenge comedy" about Patty, who, after years of bullying, finds herself with a whole new look and is ready to avenge her critics by becoming the country's top Beauty Pageant Queen. However, many underestimate Patty's rage and how far she's willing to go to those who wronged her.
