5 shows to watch if you love Sex Education Season three of the Netflix drama is out now

Finished all eight episodes of Sex Education season three already? If you're anything like us, you probably spent your weekend binging it in one sitting and are now on the lookout for your next watch.

MORE: Netflix reveals major moment from Sex Education season three and fans are freaking out

Luckily, Netflix has some more fantastic options for you to get stuck into. Sex Education is adored for its fantastic storylines, witty one-liners and the occasional racy scene, and the titles below are no different.

So look no further as these five shows are sure to fill the Sex Education-shaped hole in your life...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Young Royals on Netflix - official trailer

Young Royals

Prestigious boarding school Hillerska might be a far cry from state school Moordale High, but it’s not without its own fair share of drama. Prince Wilhelm enrols at his new school with the hope of living a life of freedom and self-exploration away from his royal obligations, but finds himself at a fork in the road when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne. Will he chose love or duty?

Have you seen Young Royals yet?

Grand Army

Another show about a group of underestimated teenagers is Grand Army. Five students at the largest high school in Brooklyn seek to change their future for the better as they fight to "succeed, survive and break free". Count us in for this one.

Grand Army looks so powerful

Elite

Production for the fifth series of popular drama Elite is reportedly well underway, so there's never been a better time to catch up. The drama tells the story of students at a private school in Spain, whose lives are turned upside down after a murder.

MORE: Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia shares long-awaited update on season two

MORE: Nicola Coughlan gives fans long-awaited update on Bridgerton season two

Elite is hugely popular with TV fans

Trinkets

Sex Education was hailed for championing outsiders who spent most of their time trying to fit in and Trinkets has a similar tale. Three teenage girls, Elodie, Moe and Tabitha, meet after all attending the same mandated Shoplifters Anonymous meeting and form an unlikely friendship.

On their friendship journey, they find strength in each other as they navigate the age-old dilemma of trying to blend in while longing to stand out.

Trinkets is on Netflix now

Insatiable

Insatiable is described as a "twisted comedy"

Alyssa Milano, Dallas Roberts and Debby Ryan all appear in this "dark, twisted revenge comedy" about Patty, who, after years of bullying, finds herself with a whole new look and is ready to avenge her critics by becoming the country's top Beauty Pageant Queen. However, many underestimate Patty's rage and how far she's willing to go to those who wronged her.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.