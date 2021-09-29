Meet the cast of gripping new drama Hollington Drive Are you excited to watch the new series?

This week, there's a brand new ITV drama to look out for. Hollington Drive, starring Anna Maxwell Martin, is a four-part thriller that looks like it's going to be seriously gripping.

The show tells the story of two sisters, Theresa and Helen, whose lives are thrown into chaos when they suspect their children might have something to do with the disappearance of a local boy, after they didn't return from the park on time.

The synopsis reads: "As expected, the children don't return on time, and Theresa goes in search. Her suspicions are heightened when she finds the children on the edge of a woodland area and they appear to be fighting.

"Immediately her instincts tell her something terrible has happened. This is all too realised when later that evening distraught neighbour, Jean, calls on the family. Her ten-year-old son Alex has gone missing." Sounds intense, right?

Before you get stuck into the series, which starts on Wednesday evening, get to know the cast here...

Anna Maxwell Martin – Theresa

Anna Maxwell Martin leads the cast as Theresa, who begins to worry her son Ben could be responsible for something horrible. Viewers will no doubt recognise Anna from her part in the hilarious sitcom Motherland, as well as the most recent series of Line of Duty.

Anna Maxwell Martin leads the cast

Rachael Stirling – Helen

Rachael Stirling, who is the daughter of the late Dame Diana Rigg, plays Helen, Theresa's sister who happens to be her next door neighbour. She's the headmistress at the town's school which puts her in at the centre of the crisis when a local child goes missing. Rachael has appeared in shows such as The Bletchley Circle (also opposite Anna Maxwell Martin), Life and Detectorists.

Helen is played by Rachael Stirling

Peter McDonald – David

David is Helen's husband who is described as "disengaged". The couple's marital issues rise to the surface in the wake of the disappearance. Peter recently appeared in Dublin Murders, The Last Kingdom and No Offence.

David is Helen's husband

Rhashan Stone – Fraser

Rhashan Stone is Theresa's partner who tries to calm her when she begins to panic that Ben is involved in the crime in some way. TV fans will recognise Rhashan for his recent role opposite Keeley Hawes in Finding Alice. He's also starred in Delicious, Baptiste and Keeping Faith.

Fraser is Theresa's partner

Jonas Armstrong – Gareth

Gareth is the father of missing boy, Alex, and is played by Jonas Armstrong. Fans of The Bay will recognise Jonas but he's also appeared in The Drowning, Ripper Street and Robin Hood.

Jonas Armstrong stars as Gareth, Alex's father

Jodie McNee – Jean

Jean is Alex's mother, played by Jodie McNee, who is devastated by her son's disappearance. Jodie has appeared in other drama series like Britannia, Little Boy Blue and Anthony.

Jean is Alex's mother, played by Jodie McNee

Jim Howick – DS Park

The lead detective investigating the disappearance of Alex is DS Park, played by Jim Howick. TV fans will know Jim is mostly famed for his comedy work in shows like Peep Show, The Armstrong and Miller Show and, more recently, Sex Education.

DS Park is played by Jim Howick

