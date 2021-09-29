Darling Buds of May reboot The Larkins finally has an airdate - and it's very soon! Bradley Walsh will team up with Bridgerton and Downton Abbey stars to bring the remake to life

A release date for Bradley Walsh's new ITV drama The Larkins has finally been announced - and fans will be pleased to hear they don't have long to wait!

It's been confirmed that the six-part series, which is a remake of the classic nineties series The Darling Buds of May, will begin airing on Sunday 10 October at 8pm on ITV. Viewers will be able to catch the subsequent episodes at the same slot each Sunday night until its conclusion.

The reboot will see The Chase star take on the role of Pop Larkin, while Bridgerton actress Sabrina Bartlett will play his on-screen daughter. The Netflix star will portray the beautiful Mariette Larkin - the very role that catapulted Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, to stardom in the early nineties.

Joanna Scanlan will play the Larkin matriarch wife Ma, while Grantchester's Tok Stephen has been cast as Cedric' Charley' Charlton. Other familiar faces set to appear include Bradley's real-life son Barney Walsh, Doctor Who star Peter Davison and Downton Abbey's Robert Bathurst.

The new series, written by The Durrells' screenwriter Simon Nye, will once again transport viewers to the idyllic world of H.E Bates' 1950s novel and tell the story of the working-class Larkin family led by the golden-hearted wheeler-dealer Pop Larkin.

Bridgerton star Sabrina Bartlett will portray the beautiful Mariette Larkin

The synopsis from ITV reads: "Fiercely loyal to each other and their community, each Larkin family member has a strong work ethic, alongside a disinterest in authority.

"Charley arrives in the village as an unworldly and officious accountant from the city, there to investigate the Larkins' tax affairs. He is soon distracted by the beautiful Mariette, with whom he falls head over heels in love.

"However, he quickly discovers that he has a romantic rival in the form of the handsome and mysterious Tom Fisher. Mariette, on the other hand, may have plans of her own, which don't involve men."

News of the reboot came at the beginning of the year. At the time, Bradley said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be asked to be part of this much loved and iconic series of stories. The warmth and affection that H. E Bates has generated through his books is so uplifting and I cannot wait to be part of the Larkin family. It'll be a hoot!"

