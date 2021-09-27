Great British Bake Off fans convinced they already know who will win This contestant has emerged as a frontrunner already...

The Great British Bake Off may have only just kicked off, but some fans think they know who's going to win already. The much-loved Channel 4 show aired its second episode on Tuesday night and saw the 12 remaining contestants take on biscuit week.

In the first challenge, the contestants were tasked with putting their twist on filled brandy snaps while the technical saw the bakers make jammy biscuits. The showstopper again proved the most tricky as they tried their hand at interactive toys made entirely from biscuits.

However, it was Jürgen who came out on top again after impressing the judges with his faultless jammy biscuits and striking 3D wafer windmill.

WATCH: Get to know the 2021 GBBO contestants here!

The 56-year-old German-born physicist was named Star Baker for the second week running, prompting many viewers to prematurely name him the winner of the series as a whole.

"It's going to take a massive slip from Jürgen for him to not win #GreatBritishBakeOff," one fan wrote on Twitter after the episode. Someone else echoed this, writing: "Jürgen is absolutely smashing this year's competition. He'll win, mark my words."

A third added: "Jürgen's a real star, could be the next Nadiya."

Fans reckon Jürgen will be crowned winner of the 2021 series after being named Star Baker twice

Meanwhile, viewers were also left delighted after his family actually answered his call home following his victory. During last week's episode, his wife and son failed to answer his call resulting in a rather embarrassing on-camera moment.

"I could not have coped if Jürgen's family did not answer his second star Baker phone call," one fan joked while another said: "Oh thank goodness, someone answered the phone to Jurgen. I can go to bed happy."

Elsewhere, the episode saw 51-year-old finance manager Jairzeno from London become the second baker to be booted off of the 2021 series after he failed to finish his showstopper in time.

"It's more of a shipwreck than a ship," he confessed before presenting it to judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith who were less than impressed.

