Silent Witness: will there be a season 25 of hit drama? 

Fans have been loving Silent Witness season 24 following its return in early September, but will the team be back for more following the latest series? Find out here…

The short answer to our burning question is yes! The show will most certainly be back for season 25, which will also celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary - and so will likely be pulling out all of the stops to make it the best series yet!

The exciting news was confirmed at the end of season 23, with the controller of BBC Drama, Piers Wenger, saying: “Silent Witness entertains audiences from all generations and continues to be one of the UK’s most successful returning crime drama series. I’m thrilled it will continue to grip the nation in 2021, and can’t wait for viewers to see what is in store for its 25th Anniversary in 2022.”

The new season will likely include Emilia Fox and David Caves, who play Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson respectively, alongside the new team member, Simone Tyler (Genesis Lynea). Speaking about joining the team, Genesis said: “Simone Tyler is a zealous and meticulous ecologist who is making a massive jump from museum to the mortuary.

“It’s been a lovely surprise to film a project during such a testing time, with so much to learn and sink my teeth into. It’s really fulfilling to learn a new way of thinking and seeing through the eyes of Simone - as she learns, I learn. The science of forensics is very intricate work and it’s been fun to play alongside the Silent Witness team. Watch this space!"

