9 brand new TV shows and films coming to Netflix in October What are you most looking forward to?

Things are gonna get pretty snuggly in October as the nights get shorter and the weather gets chillier, and Netflix has ensured that they have all of the shows and films to keep us entertained as we squirrel ourselves back indoors for the beginning of the colder months. So what can you expect in October? Find out here…

Maid - 1 October

Based on the memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, this new drama follows Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and to make a better life for her daughter, Maddy.

The Guilty - 1 October

Fancy an intense thriller? Set over the course of one morning, the story follows Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator, Joe, who realises that a woman calling him is actually a kidnap victim - and does whatever it takes to help her.

Diana: the Musical - 1 October

Filmed in the theatre, Diana: The Musical brings us face-to-face with one of the 20th century’s most compelling figures, all with tunes that you will be singing along to for weeks.

On My Block season four - 4 October

The synopsis for this popular comedy reads: “On My Block is a coming of age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high school in the rough inner city. Season four finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.”

Pretty Smart - 8 October

Emily Osment plays Chelsea who, after being dumped by her boyfriend, moves in with her bubbly and carefree sister, Claire, and her three lovably eccentric, not-so-intellectual roommates: Grant, a distractingly handsome personal trainer, Solana, a former lawyer turned healer, and Jayden, a social media influencer.

You season three - 15 October

Who is excited for the return of their favourite morally horrifying serial killer? In season three, Joe and Love are now wed and raising their baby in Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is determined to be committed as a father, but is terrified of Love’s similar murderous tendencies. Not to mention, he thinks the woman next door is the one he has been looking for.

The Four of Us - 15 October

Wife Swap, but make it drama! The synopsis reads: “After a four-week partner swap, two couples meet again in a remote beach house and discover that everything has changed. Suddenly, their feelings are put to the test, their life choices and expectations are reevaluated. In the end, one question remains: who loves who - and is that really enough?”

Night Teeth - 20 October

Fancy a quirky vampire film? To earn some extra cash, quirky college student Benny moonlights as a chauffeur for one night by driving two mysterious young women around Los Angeles for a night of party hopping. Taken captive by his clients' charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him… and an insatiable thirst for blood.

Army of Thieves - 29 October

In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. Enjoy!

