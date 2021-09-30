David Tennant set to play Alexander Litvinenko in ITV true-crime drama The true-crime show will be written by the screenwriter behind Lupin and Criminal

When you hear that David Tennant is heading up a new drama, you know it is going to be good. The Doctor Who actor will be taking on the role of Alexander Litvinenko in the new drama Litvinenko, and we couldn’t be more looking forward to watching!

The true-crime drama will follow David as Alexander, the former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer who was famously assassinated by polonium poisoning in November 2006, which led to one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police.

Before his death, Alexander provided meticulous details from his hospital bedside about the events leading up to his illness, which ultimately helped detectives track down two Russians who had poisoned him.

The Lupin and Criminal screenwriter George Kay is behind the upcoming drama, which will follow the determined Scotland Yard Officers who worked for ten years to prove who was responsible. Speaking about the show, he said: “In late 2006, Alexander Litvinenko was a living witness to his own murder. He spent his dying days entrusting the Metropolitan Police with the details of what happened to him.

“It took those police and his remarkable widow Marina Litvinenko a decade to have those claims ratified. Their stamina, hard work and bravery are what make this not only an essential story of our times but a privilege to be asked to write.”

Speaking about David taking on the role, ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “After David’s incredible performance as Dennis Nilsen I’m delighted he returns to ITV to play Alexander Litvinenko in the incredible story of his murder.

Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned in 2006

“George Kay’s scripts are brilliant and this is an important story that documents a long police investigation and a powerful campaign for justice by his wife Marina. It is going to make a compelling drama and I am proud to have it on ITV.”

