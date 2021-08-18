Georgia Tennant shares rare photo with husband David – and fans say the same thing! The Staged stars are parents-of-five

Georgia Tennant sparked a strong fan reaction on social media with her latest selfie with her husband and Staged co-star David Tennant.

The mum-of-five took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the couple which saw them both gazing meaningfully into the distance.

Georgia wore a blue jacket and kept her pretty blonde locks loose, while David wore a brown corduroy jacket and his hair was also perfectly coiffed.

It could have been a publicity campaign for a drama programme, and many of the star's fans agreed that the twosome should star in a certain BBC series.

"14th Doctor and her Companion," wrote one, with others agreeing: "Absolutely brilliant," and: "Wouldn't that be amazing xx."

Another commented: "Big Finish need to put you two together for a Tenth Doctor and Jenny series!"

Fans loved the new photo of the loved-up couple

One fan teased: "It looks like the Doctor and the Doctor’s daughter are about to engage in a fight against the Daleks," adding a heart emoji.

The 36-year-old and her husband both have strong connections to Doctor Who, with David having played the Tenth Doctor between 2005 and 2010 and Georgia's dad Peter Davison portraying the Fifth Doctor from 1982 to 1984.

Other commenters simply wanted to share their love for the sweet picture, with their comments including: "CUTEST COUPLE," and: "I love you and your family more than you know."

David and Georgia have been married for a decade

Georgia and David tied the knot back in 2011, and the Broadchurch star adopted his wife's oldest son Ty shortly after the marriage.

The couple went on to welcome four more children: Olive, ten, Wilfred, eight, Doris, six and Birdie, one.

Last week, Georgia expressed her delight on Instagram after Ty, 19, returned home for a visit.

Sharing a photo of her son looking into the camera while rocking a stylish black hoodie, the doting mum wrote: "Boy back for the weekend," before adding: "#sopleasediamnotevengoingtouseacomedyhashtag."

