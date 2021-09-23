Georgia Tennant melts hearts as husband David walks with Birdie – see clip How sweet!

Georgia Tennant is a doting mum to five children, and while most of them are studying hard back at school, youngest daughter Birdie, one, is a bit too young.

Taking advantage of this on Wednesday, Georgia and husband David Tennant headed out to Chiswick House and Gardens with their young girl to enjoy a sweet day out. And in an adorable clip, David carried his daughter on her shoulders after a long day's walk.

The mum-of-five fell in love with her surroundings, revealing in the caption: "@chiswickhouse asked if we'd like to become a member. I said yes!"

WATCH: David Tennant carries daughter Birdie in sweet clip

She went on to share several photos from the trip out, highlighting the beauty of the area, all to the tune of Park Life.

One photo saw Birdie playing with some stones, to which Georgia wrote: "They've lots of stuff for kids to do. Especially if you have a fifth child who just loves to eat rocks."

The star's posts are often relatable, and this one was no exception as she joked one of the main reasons she agreed to the membership was just so she could get a discount on the delicious-looking cakes that they serve there.

This is so sweet!

Her final photo from the trip showed Birdie holding onto some bars near the water just as the sun began to set. The young girl looked adorable in an orange floral top and striped trousers.

Georgia has been making the most of her time with Birdie while her other children aren't home, delighting fans earlier this month with a sweet snap of the young girl dozing.

The family fell in love with Chiswick House

The Doctor Who actress' daughter was face-down in a chair wearing a green top and nappy that featured rockets and aliens.

In the caption, the actress joked: "'Thank [expletive] they're all back to school'- Birdie T, 2021. #backtoschool."

Fans fell in love with sweet snap, with it gaining over 16,000 likes within ten hours. "Awwww, Birdie gets mummy all to herself for a bit," one commented, while a second added: "She must be happy to have you all to herself."

