David Tennant and wife Georgia have some very big news to share Georgia shared the update on Instagram

David Tennant and his wife Georgia might have their hands full at home with five children but they are about to embark on an exciting new project together.

Hot on the heels of their critically-acclaimed TV comedy Staged - in which they appeared alongside Michael Sheen and his partner Anna Lundberg - the couple have signed up to headline an upcoming drama series titled Hide.

WATCH: David and Georgia Tennant's daughter Olive stars in new movie Belfast

Georgia, 36, shared the news on her Instagram page, linking to an article by Deadline detailing the show. In her typical witty fashion, she captioned the post: "Guess we're staying married a bit longer then."

Hide has been billed as a "Jekyll & Hyde tale by way of a conspiracy thriller". It stars David as a disgraced journalist who stumbles across a story that could resurrect his career. But he soon realises he has seen something he shouldn't have and is now being targeted by unknown enemies trying to silence him.

David and Georgia have been married since December 2011

"On the run as people around him go missing or die, a serious accident has an extraordinary side effect, and he realises there are monsters in the world – and he may be one of them."

Talent certainly runs in the Tennant family. Earlier this month, Georgia celebrated with fans as she revealed the couple's ten-year-old daughter Olive is set to make her film debut.

The couple share five children together

The little girl has taken on a role in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, also starring Dame Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Caitriona Balfe and newcomer Jude Hill. It tells the poignant story of one boy's childhood amid the mayhem of the late 1960s.

Olive is the couple's eldest daughter and also the granddaughter of Peter Davison. She made a cameo as John Barrowman's daughter in the 50th anniversary spoof, The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot.

As well as Olive, David and Georgia are parents to share Ty, 19, Wilfred, eight, six-year-old Doris and Birdie, who turns two in October.

