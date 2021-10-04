James and Ola Jordan reveal who they really think should have left Strictly Come Dancing The professional dancers joined HELLO!'s Strictly Insider…

James and Ola Jordan know all about the ups and downs of Strictly Come Dancing. The professional dancers, who both appeared on the show for many years, with Ola being crowned 2009 champion, joined us for the second episode of HELLO!'s Strictly Insider where they gave their verdict on week two, including the first elimination of the series.

The husband and wife (joined by their adorable daughter, Ella!) chatted about who was the standout star from Saturday night's live show, which saw plenty of incredible routines from the celebrity contestants. They also reveal why Nina Wadia and Neil Jones should not have been voted out by the judges. Check out the video below…

Chatting to HELLO! about the live shows on Saturday, James began: "I thought it was great. I think it started off a bit weak, but after that it got stronger and stronger, to the point where I was shocked quite a few times. I never expected that from Aljaz and Sara. And Judy as well!" Ola added: "Ella loved Judi didn't she?"

The couple then expanded further on why Nina and Neil were the wrong couple to be sent home. "In the dance off, I agreed with Anton, I would have saved Nina and Neil," explained James.

"It's very difficult to compare a tango with a jive and I'm not saying they shouldn't have been in the bottom two, but in the dance-off I would have saved them." Ola added further: "It's hard isn't it, I think Katie had a bad dance, but maybe she'll improve!"

Opening up further about their time on the show, James said: "Because we did the show for so long, we know what the public are looking for. And when you hear a great track, I know it sounds stupid but sometimes people will pick up the phone because they liked that piece of music. If they had done their Samba this week, no way would they have gone home."

