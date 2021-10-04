Ola Jordan celebrates birthday with the cutest cake – and baby Ella loves it The Strictly star enjoyed a family party at home

Former Strictly dancer Ola Jordan has celebrated her 39th birthday at home with family and was treated to a rather scrummy-looking cake by her loved ones.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star shared a video of her nearest and dearest presenting her with a birthday cake, decorated with a large star and candles.

WATCH: Ola enjoys her birthday with daughter Ella

Ola's family sang happy birthday to her, as daughter Ella sat on mummy's lap and enjoyed the celebrations. She particularly loved helping to blow out the candles!

Her Instagram followers were happy for the star, with one telling her: "Happy Birthday. So glad your family could come and visit you at last."

Ola's parents, who live in Poland, have been visiting her and her husband James Jordan at their home with Kent, following a long family separation due to the pandemic.

Ola's birthday cake

There were more comments from fans, as one wrote: "Ahh @olajordan Ella was so unsure at first ….until it was candle blowing out time - she’s so cute - glad you had a lovely birthday x."

Another said: "These will become beautiful memories. Enjoy."

Back in February, we saw another stunning birthday cake from the Jordan household - for little Ella's first birthday. The pretty pink cake featured a unicorn, rainbow and clouds.

Ola posted at the time: "Ella absolutely loved her 1st Birthday cake. Thank you so much to my wonderful friend Laura for another beautiful creation @onceuponacupcakekh."

It’s been quite a month for the Jordan family, with Ola's parents, Janina and Dariusz, meeting their granddaughter for the first time.

Recalling their arrival in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Ola revealed: "My mum and dad arrived in the evening, so I put Ella to bed and then went to the airport to get them. It was really exciting for me. I was crying at the airport; I had tears in my eyes when I saw them. It's lovely having them here."

